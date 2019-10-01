During the month of October, Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St., in Galveston, will exhibit two 19th century street markers salvaged during the 1960 demolition of the Joseph Seinsheimer residence. Located at 25th Street and Avenue K, the home was one of the first brick residences in Galveston.
In 1858, Galveston resident David Bradbury, a sea captain, purchased three lots at the southeast corner of 25th Street and Avenue K. He began construction of an elegant three-story masonry structure which featured white trim, arched windows and wide porches. Bradbury imported high-quality pressed bricks and other specialized building materials from Europe to complete the job. Tragically, Bradbury’s wife, Julia, died before the home was finished, and Bradbury sold it. A few years later, the house was reportedly used as the headquarters of Confederate Col. Henry M. Elmore, leader of the 20th Texas Infantry stationed in Galveston during the Civil War.
