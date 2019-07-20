Community neighbors and friends on July 9 streamed into the Friendswood Public Library to hear first-hand accounts as seven beautiful, gracious, courageous, dedicated women share their stories. They are the wives of Apollo 11 Support Team — Marilyn Lunney, Carolyn Benson, Mildred McElya, Janet Burtzlaff, Joyce Pavelka, Jean Strouhal and Betty Windler.
Their stories demonstrated grit and determination, taking you back to a simpler time and place. They recalled their arrival during the 1960s in Friendswood from places like Virginia and Bartlett, Texas, which had one stoplight, a single grocery store and shell roads.
Lunney, shared her story of nursing, helping to build a church, heading up the local PTA, serving as the school board president and becoming the first woman judge in Galveston County.
McElya, was the receptionist for Project Mercury and served as the secretary of the original seven astronauts, answering fan mail. Later, she started a catering business and the Garden Club. Windler served on the Friendswood City Council, became an emergency medical technician and taught Sunday school. Pavelka opened a beauty salon and was the town’s beautician.
They all shared how the community welcomed them and their families, how they came together to form lifelong friendships and helped each other raise their children. They shared their fears of husbands being away often, going to the Cape on a regular basis.
These women and their families became some of the first NASA residents in Friendswood, making history together.
Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce
Off the Clock Network, held July 17 at restaurant Fisherman’s Wharf in Galveston, said it all. Local businesspeople relaxed, enjoyed refreshing cocktails, had great conversations, got caught up, met new friends and did some biz. The atmosphere was welcoming and friendly, the food delicious.
Marilyn Swanson and Brian Pennington chatted about how the group came together to add value to the chamber membership. Manuel Villarreal, Texas Windstorm Insurance Association ombudsman talked about hurricane season.
Alma Zepeda, a Realtor; Brian and Jana Benjey of Grace 2 Go Coffee; JessieAnn Bradshaw of MJ’s Embroidery; Becky Barclay Prewitt, R.L. Barclay & Associates; and Shirley Trahan of Action Personnel had great conversations. Tommy Wade of 3 Doors Down Bar was in the house, along with my good friend Kyle Albright, Edward Jones Financial Advisor. Nick Droege of Texas Tail Distillery talked up vodka, whiskey and moonshine operations at the new distillery on Seawall Boulevard.
