This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are J.R.R. Tollkitten and Amie.
J.R.R. Tollkitten (A018016) is a domestic short hair with a white and brown tabby coat. He’s about 2 years old, handsome, neutered and in possession of a current rabies certificate. So much for the basics. Why does Tollkitten act silly for photo sessions? Where did he get his impressive white whiskers? He’s waiting for visitors, so come meet him and have a nice chat. Maybe he will go home with you to pursue his career.
Amie (A017983) is a pretty, easygoing girl looking for a “fur”ever home. She likes the simple things in life like yummy treats after a good exercise. She even plays fetch — and will bring the ball back.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
J.R.R. Tollkitten and Amie are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
