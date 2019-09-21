This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Buffy and Ginnie.
Buffy is a 6-month-old domestic short hair tabby kitty. Buffy is like sugar and spice and everything nice. She’s sweet, cuddly, affectionate, playful and the greatest kitty ever. Buffy has two siblings that make a wonderful trio. Poor kitty doesn’t want to spend the other six months of her first year in a shelter. Stop by today and meet all three. You won’t want to go home without one.
