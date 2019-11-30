Texas City/La Marque Chamber of Commerce past chairmen of the board attending the 2010 annual gala. Pictured left to right are, Tomy Hamon, Doug Hoover, David Moss, Sally Briggs, Georgia Meyer, Gary Meyer, B.J. Childs, Ralph Holm, Julia Oliver, Emken Linton, Jimmy Rasmussen, Bill Wilson, Fred Newhouse, Richard DeVries, Joe Hoover, Kitty Potter, Dwight Spurlock, Bill Mathis, Phil Roberts, Alan Hutchins, Walt Crowder, Tommy Lambright, Ron Plackemeier and Jimmy Hayley.
Lauren Perez and Jessica Spangle party like it’s 1969 to celebrate the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce 50-year anniversary.
Courtesy
Terrilyn Tarlton, Jess Truex holding her son, Ziggy, Greg Truex, Nick Droege, baby Caroline and Kinsey Droege celebrate the first anniversary of Texas Tail Distillery in Galveston.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Anna Munoz and Russell Munoz party like it's 1969 to celebrate the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce 50-year anniversary.
Courtesy
The theme was “Party Like It’s 1969,” which made for a groovy evening on Nov. 14 at the Showboat Pavilion on 6th Street in Texas City, where the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 50th anniversary advocating on behalf of the business community.
Chamber President Jenny Senter, and her groovy team, which included Leanne Post, Lorrie Koster, Lauren Perez and Jessica Spangle, all decked out in peace and love outfits, welcomed visitors with orange, red, green and yellow “peace necklaces.” Party goers then shuffled over to the specially decorated photo booth with bright multi-hue balloons and beads flashing “peace and love signs.” Chamber staff passed out tickets for the big raffle drawing, a $500 gift card.
