The theme was “Party Like It’s 1969,” which made for a groovy evening on Nov. 14 at the Showboat Pavilion on 6th Street in Texas City, where the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 50th anniversary advocating on behalf of the business community.

Chamber President Jenny Senter, and her groovy team, which included Leanne Post, Lorrie Koster, Lauren Perez and Jessica Spangle, all decked out in peace and love outfits, welcomed visitors with orange, red, green and yellow “peace necklaces.” Party goers then shuffled over to the specially decorated photo booth with bright multi-hue balloons and beads flashing “peace and love signs.” Chamber staff passed out tickets for the big raffle drawing, a $500 gift card.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

