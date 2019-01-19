This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Arrow and Kitty Bee.
Meet Arrow (A016129); he’s an energetic boy who loves to explore. Arrow is a social butterfly by nature. He greets everyone with a wagging tail and lots of kisses. Do you have room in your heart for Arrow? He’s still a puppy, estimated to be 1 year or younger.
Kitty Bee (A015974) is a domestic short hair and has a lovely coat of many colors. Her coat pattern is a combination of calico and tabby often called a “Tabico.” Kitty Bee is a year-and-a-half old, outgoing, and playful. Can’t forget to mention bright-eyed and beautiful.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Arrow and Kitty Bee are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
