“Mamma Mia!”
Streets around The Strand in downtown Galveston were filled July 5 with sights and sounds of the evening as families strolled along the sidewalks and a crowd gathered in front of Island ETC East-End Theatre Company, 2317 Mechanic St., in anticipation of the opening night for “Mamma Mia!’s” 17th season.
Inside, friendly volunteers greeted visitors, while board members Barbara Winburn and Sandy Cherry mingled with the crowd. The cocktail and banquet tables are decorated in crisp blue-and-white linen tablecloths, the theater’s beautiful chandeliers cast festive shadows, and fresh-cut flowers in an array of colors added a soft ambience.
Delicious foods and fresh fruits graciously provided by Catering by Benno, Gypsy Joynt, Prohibition Red’s, Riondo’s Ristorante and Vargas Cut & Catch were piled high on the banquet tables. Serving were ETC board members Larry Krcma, Mary Jo Singleton, Sheila Lidstone, Steve Campbell, Linda Bohn and Mary Jo Naschke. The open bar was manned by Jim Nonus, Ralph Colombo and Jackie Pierre serving up Champagne, mimosas from Prohibition Red’s and craft beers from Galveston Island Brewing.
Standing tall, savoring the moment was the beautiful Kim Mytelka, executive director of the theater, regal in a gorgeous white ruffled dress and light blue cardigan. The Island ETC East-End Theatre Company was the place to be seen.
Galveston County Chambers Mixer
A great big shout out to Peter Williamson and the Del Papa Distributing Co. team for hosting the Galveston County Chambers Mixer. This was a unique opportunity for many folks to learn about beer and sample some refreshing flavors of beer, while networking.
The coming together of these amazing chambers is always a well-attended, exciting and fun community event and was attended by members of the Friendswood, Galveston, Hitchcock, League City, Texas City-La Marque and Santa Fe chambers of commerce and the Hitchcock Economic Development Corp. Chamber leaders, along with their current and future members, enjoyed an evening of networking, connecting with friends, maybe even some business deal-making.
Carol Marcantel, of the Friendswood Chamber of Commerce, shared information about Apollo 11 50th anniversary celebrations. Gina Spagnola, of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, chatted about the upcoming 30th Annual Chamber Golf Tournament and the amazing things happening on beautiful Galveston Island.
Sabrina Schwertner, of Hitchcock Economic Development Corp., Luanne Newman, of the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce, Gina Bouvier, of Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce and Jenny Senter, of the Texas City-La Marque chamber, mingled and chatted about the happenings at their respective organizations. Kudos to Galveston County chambers for their dedication to our business community.
