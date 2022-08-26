Angelica Hanley, executive director of M.I. Lewis Social Service Center, and Mitchell Dale, board president, give a final look before the celebration begins on the floor at the Marquee at the Mainland in Texas City.
Young emerging leaders and active members of Higher Up Texas came out to show their support and celebrate the M.I. Lewis Social Service Center gala. From left to right are Hillary Gramm, executive director, Jesus Noriega, Matthew Catching, Giana Resendez, Ayanna Mays, Norjelly Herrera and Cheyenne Merchant.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Julie Masters, former Dickinson mayor, and Barbara Cutsinger, marketing manager of Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership, pose for a picture at the M.I. Lewis Social Center annual gala.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Laurie Rodriguez, executive director of special programs for Dickinson ISD, and Kim Rich, HR director for the school district, celebrate the evening with Kathy Dalager.
Renee Casey, board member, shares time with Deb Miller Deats and her granddaughter Ainsley Gregson at the recent M.I. Lewis Social Center annual gala.
M.I. Lewis Social Service Center held its sold-out, annual gala on July 23 at the new and swanky Marquee at the Mainland in Texas City. It was the first in-person social event for the non-profit organization since the pandemic. The joy and gratitude were evident throughout the evening. Sponsors, friends, families and supporters all came together for a common purpose — to give back to this remarkable organization that supported many families during those difficult days of hardship.
Angelica Hanley, executive director, opened the evening by welcoming guests and thanking them for their continued support. Mitchell Dale, president of the board of directors and owner of McRee Ford, got things started by inviting everyone to have fun.
