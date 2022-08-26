M.I. Lewis Social Service Center held its sold-out, annual gala on July 23 at the new and swanky Marquee at the Mainland in Texas City. It was the first in-person social event for the non-profit organization since the pandemic. The joy and gratitude were evident throughout the evening. Sponsors, friends, families and supporters all came together for a common purpose — to give back to this remarkable organization that supported many families during those difficult days of hardship.

Angelica Hanley, executive director, opened the evening by welcoming guests and thanking them for their continued support. Mitchell Dale, president of the board of directors and owner of McRee Ford, got things started by inviting everyone to have fun.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

