This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are litter Allison, Dory, Ben, Klaus and Luther, and Hazel.
Come meet the fabulous five kittens: Allison, Dory, Ben, Klaus and Luther, who are among a few of the many kittens here at GIHS. Each one is unique in appearance and adorable. This is a fun loving litter that just came out of foster care. Allison is a gorgeous purring machine. Dory is an affectionate incredible lap cat. Ben loves to be petted. Klaus enjoys playing and cuddling. Luther adores humans and is the friendliest kitty. Each kitten is precious, sweet and would make a wonderful companion. The kittens are ready to go home today. Please stop by today and for some pets and purrs.
Hazel was abandoned at an apartment complex and brought in as small, scared and malnourished 4 month old retriever/lab mix puppy. She’s growing up strong and fast, and is now almost 9 months old. Hazel would love to be home with a loving family to celebrate her “halfway through puppy-hood” day. She’s attentive, is doing well with leash training, and gets along great with other dogs. Hazel needs a committed home to raise her to be the amazing dog she’s already proving to be. Come say hi to Hazel and watch some happy tail wags.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
