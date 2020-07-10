This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Tao and Gabby.
Introducing Tao (pronounced Tay-Oh)! Tao is a big boy with an even bigger heart! Sadly, Tao came out of a hoarding situation where he was not cared for as he should have been. Tao is FIV+ requiring him to be an indoor-only cat, which would keep him as happy as a clam at high tide. Tao is about 3 years young and calm and quiet. He loves being petted and talked to. He has gorgeous tan and cream blended coloring. Tao has been at the shelter for far too long now and deserves a loving forever home. If you can provide that, please apply to adopt Tao today!
