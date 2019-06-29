This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are our kitties Sage, Juniper and Indra, and our hounds Buddy and Pixi.
Say hello to Sage, Juniper and Indra. They are just one of our many, many litters of kittens we have at the shelter right now after this years’ kitten season explosion. These three cuties (one male and two females) are very social and outgoing. They’re curious and find it a pleasure to meet just about anyone and hang out in the visitation room. These little ones have spent their whole lives (3 months) in the shelter and they’re ready to see the rest of the world. Stop by and check out our wide variety of kittens, and adult cats too.
Say hello to our hound dogs, Buddy and Pixi. Buddy is a 6-month-old male hound mix who is sweet, easygoing and pleasant in nature. He’s dog friendly and plays well with his new friend, Pixi. Pixi is a 1-year-old coonhound mix. Buddy and Pixi would likely do well in a home with children. Both are good-natured, sociable, and peaceful with everyone. Buddy and Pixi are affectionate to all. Both dogs will need some additional training and appear to be quick learners.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
