This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Corinna and Roman.
Corinna (A013082) is a domestic short hair with a bright orange tabby coat. Corinna is sweet and friendly, as well as beautiful. She has lovely manners and poses like a model. Corinna is about 2 years old and interviewing for her forever home; could it be with you?
Roman (A013218) is a big guy with an even bigger heart. This big boy loves to cuddle and deep down believes he is a lap dog. Do you have room in your heart for Roman?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Corinna and Roman are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday (excluding Wednesday) at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N., in Texas City.
