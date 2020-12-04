Sharing the holiday spirit at the Rotary Anns Christmas holiday celebration are, from left to right, back row: Robin Moss, Denise Beene and Kerry Whitener; and standing in front, left to right: Lori Fogarty Carnes, Bonnie Baty, Mary Ann Reed, Sandy Gartman, Becky Fuller and Elizabeth Carnes, daughter of hosts Lori and Jay Carnes.
{span}From left to right: Galveston County Daily News columnist Doreen Hughes, Carol Etheredge, Rotary Ann Sandy Gartman and Donna Clawson stand for a picture on the oversized wrap around deck at the home of Lori and Jay Carnes during the recent Rotary Anns Christmas party.{/span}
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
COURTESY
Rotarians Ben Baty, left, and David Moss, two dashing fellows, enjoy the evening at the recent Rotary Anns Christmas party.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Don Gartman, left, and Jay Carnes check out the party scene at the recent Rotary Anns Christmas affair.
The Rotary Anns held its annual Christmas celebration at the beautiful home of Lori Fogarty Carnes and her husband, Jay Carnes, on Dec. 1.
The Rotary Ann Club of Texas City was established in March 1959 to bring Rotary families closer for fellowship by engaging in social activities and acting as an auxiliary to The Rotary Club of Texas City.
