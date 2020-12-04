The Rotary Anns held its annual Christmas celebration at the beautiful home of Lori Fogarty Carnes and her husband, Jay Carnes, on Dec. 1.

The Rotary Ann Club of Texas City was established in March 1959 to bring Rotary families closer for fellowship by engaging in social activities and acting as an auxiliary to The Rotary Club of Texas City.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

