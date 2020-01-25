The Blues Brothers, also known as the Carnes Funeral Home, Texas City Group — Jay Carnes, Laurie Maxson, Kelsey Maxson, Lori Carnes, Nathan and Lydia Gatch, Tim and Kathy Baker, Dennis and Kelly Carnes — get in The Grand spirit.
Maureen Patton as “Carmen” and Gina Spagnola as “Ginger Rogers” take the stage for “A Night of Stars!” at The Grand’s 125th anniversary.
Courtesy
Courtesy
Rydell High’s finest couple, Winkie and Jerry Mohn, celebrate the Grand’s 125th anniversary.
Courtesy
Carroll and Andrea Sunseri at The Grand’s 125th anniversary celebration.
In January 1895, theater-goers set their sights on downtown Galveston and made their way to the storied “Opening Night” of The Grand 1894 Opera House. Much like that winter night 125 years ago, eager patrons headed again to downtown Galveston on Jan. 3 to witness a celebration of historical proportions.
Guests included more than 250 excited revelers, including current board members and advisors, past presidents, long-time patrons and friends.
