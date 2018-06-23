The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Pepper.
Pepper is a lively and friendly lab mix who came to Friendswood Animal Control as a stray. She’s a great dog who deserves a forever home and would make a great addition to a family, or a sidekick for an active individual.
If you’d like to meet Pepper, come by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
