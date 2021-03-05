MJ Aceituno, center right, and her daughter, Madysson, center left, are pictured with member’s of Aceituno’s fitness group: Leslie Lujan, front left, and Candace Castro, front right; middle row, from left, Christina Aaron and Meagan Garza; and back row, from left, Shannon Allen, Aimee Contreras, Crystal Pena, Mayra Salinas, Brenda Longoria Matzar and Karely Benavidez.
Maryori Juliza "MJ" Aceituno, is a fitness guru and an instructional coach in the Galveston Independent School District's bilingual/ESL program.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Maryori Juliza Aceituno, aka MJ, is a 2002 Ball High School graduate. She wears many hats, one being the mother of two beautiful children — Madysson, 10, and Byron 17 — another as a fitness coach and yet another working as an instructional coach in the Galveston Independent School District’s bilingual/ESL program.
Aceituno’s latest adventure is her fitness group, the aptly named Side Hustle: Body & Soul Fitness with MJ.
