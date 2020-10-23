Members of the Galveston County Master Gardener Association gather Oct. 8 at the Carbide Center Discovery Garden in La Marque to celebrate wins in the Texas Master Gardener Association 2019 Awards Program.
Members of the Galveston County Master Gardener Association gather Oct. 8 at the Carbide Center Discovery Garden in La Marque to celebrate wins in the Texas Master Gardener Association 2019 Awards Program.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Artist Lana Loveland, left, and G. Lee Gallery owner Brenda Donaloio display some of the art featured at the gallery, 2217 Strand in Galveston.
As with most things, the pandemic has forced people to recalibrate and be creative with their annual events. This year’s eighth annual Brushes By the Beach Plein Air Art Contest, sponsored by the G. Lee Gallery, 2217 Strand, is no different.
The deadline for submitting paintings done outdoors will be extended, and everything will be online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.