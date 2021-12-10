Kudos went out to the The San Luis sales team for a job well done in putting together the event. The team, pictured here with Chamber President Page Michel, far left, includes, from left, Melonee Scurlock, Michelle Beckwith, Stacey Mitchell, Sharon Salinas and Darcy Fleeman.
Jackie Rivera, from left, Karina Canales and Renee Brantley enjoy lunch at Grotto Ristorante when county businesswomen gathered for the Texas City-La Marque Chamber Women in Business Holiday Kick-off Luncheon.
Guests at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber Women in Business Holiday Kick-off Luncheon at Grotto Ristorante included, front row, from left, Diane Burkette, Doreen Hughes, Naseema Mohamed, Mandy McMillian and Lynne Laque; and, back row, from left, Joni Robertson, Gina Buckley and Kourtney Donley-Fanucchi.
Page Michel, right, presents retiring Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce office manager Leanne Post with some mementos to mark the end of her 30 years of service to the chamber.
PHOTOS BY DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Among the guests at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber Women in Business Holiday Kick-off Luncheon were, from left, Whitney Ziegler, Caytlyn Stanley and Amber Cyr.
Stylishly dressed in holiday attire, local businesswomen came out to network and reconnect at Grotto Ristorante at the San Luis Hotel in Galveston for the Texas City-La Marque Chamber Women in Business Holiday Kick-off Luncheon.
On the warm fall morning, the women gathered from all corners of the county to mingle and enjoy the holiday season. Chamber President Page Michel continued the long-standing tradition of hosting the luncheon on the island. The San Luis sales team of Melonee Scurlock, Michelle Beckwith, Stacey Mitchell,Sharon Salinas and Darcy Fleeman delivered with flying colors. The restaurant was decked out in warm and welcoming holiday décor, with the team on hand to welcome guests with refreshing mimosas.
