Stylishly dressed in holiday attire, local businesswomen came out to network and reconnect at Grotto Ristorante at the San Luis Hotel in Galveston for the Texas City-La Marque Chamber Women in Business Holiday Kick-off Luncheon.

On the warm fall morning, the women gathered from all corners of the county to mingle and enjoy the holiday season. Chamber President Page Michel continued the long-standing tradition of hosting the luncheon on the island. The San Luis sales team of Melonee Scurlock, Michelle Beckwith, Stacey Mitchell, Sharon Salinas and Darcy Fleeman delivered with flying colors. The restaurant was decked out in warm and welcoming holiday décor, with the team on hand to welcome guests with refreshing mimosas.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

