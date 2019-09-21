Dee Scott, Bridget Bear and Amy Doherty attended the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 13 honoring local heroes with the annual Patriots Luncheon held at South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center in League City.
Jared Bargas, Ashlea Jenkins Quinonez, Brenda and U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, Fay Picard and Ray Soto attended the Patriots Luncheon on Sept. 13 honoring local heroes at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center in League City.
Kurt Sheets, League City Police Chief Gary Ratliff and Assistant Chief James Spencer, League City Fire Department Chief Gary Warren and Assistant Chief Tommy Cones attended the Patriots Luncheon on Sept. 13 honoring local heroes at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center in League City.
Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce President Gina Bouvier and Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor joined others on Sept. 11 to honor public servants at an appreciation luncheon.
Doreen Hughes/
For The Daily News
Realtor Robbie Nelson, Sgt. Ruben Espinoza, Assistant Police Chief Gary Forward and Mayor Jason Tabor on Sept. 11 attended an appreciation luncheon in Santa Fe to honor public servants.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Officers were honored on Sept. 13 at the annual Patriots Luncheon held at South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center in League City.
Photo by Doreen Hughes
Photo by Doreen Hughes
Kahla Preston, Deborah Bly and Abbie Reis Contreras attended the Patriots Luncheon on Sept. 13 honoring local heroes at the South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center in League City.
by Doreen Hughes
