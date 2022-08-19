All dressed in their crisp blue and white attire, the Denbigh family enjoys a walk in the water at Pirates Beach. The Denbigh family includes Evelyn Denbigh, Callie Jo Denbigh, Hattie Denbigh and Ben Denbigh.
CARLA PEOPLES /For The Daily News
The 18-strong family unit enjoys family time at their annual family get-together at the Dietz home on Pirates Beach.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Baby Walker Wahl, with sister Annie Wahl, enjoys the family get-together at Pirates Beach with parents Kolby Wahl and Emily Wahl.
CARLA PEOPLES/
For The Daily News
James Inscoe and Vann Inscoe love the beach life with parents Turner and Ashley Inscoe.
CARLA PEOPLES/
For The Daily News
Holding hands while feeling the water between their toes, the Ault family includes Shelley Ault, Hartford Ault, Adelyn Ault and Joshua Ault.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Jo Ellen Dietz and husband Bob Dietz enjoy a romantic stroll on Pirates Beach before heading back to their beach house and the family get-together.
For the past nine years, three generations of relatives have met each year in Pirates Cove at the beach house of Jo Ellen and Bob Dietz.
It is a fun-filled weekend of yummy food, delicious spirits, laughter of eight grandchildren and five grown children and their spouses all enjoying beach games, golf cart rides on the beach, and most importantly, the reuniting of two blended families.
