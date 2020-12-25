Helping to lay wreaths at Lakeview Cemetery on Dec. 19 are volunteers Jessika Smith; Courtney Smith, the soloist who sang the national anthem; and Ginger Farrant, mother of 11th-grader Andrew Farrant, coordinator of the Galveston location for National Wreaths Across America Day.
Left to right: Simon Farrant, father of Andrew Farrant, the young coordinator who spearheads the local Galveston volunteer efforts; Andrew Farrant himself; and volunteers Bill Huffmyer and Reed Huffmyer take a break from laying wreaths at the National Wreaths Across America Day observance at Lakeview Cemetery.
Left to right: Kate Lindamood, Sterling Lindamood, Renee Lindamood, Elle Lindamood, Tucker Rawlins, Ava Rawlins and Beau Rawlins — all local volunteers who helped place wreaths on tombstones of those who served.
There’s an empty seat in many homes for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the Christmas holiday season.
Each year on Dec. 19, on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach” is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad.
