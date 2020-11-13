Oct. 30 was a night to remember as guests, friends and family members arrived to celebrate a culmination of hard work, vision and love of fresh, delicious seafood.

It was the night Raz Halili, president of Prestige Oysters, and his parents, Johnny Halili and Lisa Halili, celebrated the soft opening of their new restaurant, Pier 6 Seafood and Oyster House, 113 Sixth St. in San Leon. Running the action in the kitchen with culinary skills and creativity was executive chef Joe Cervantez, who had held the same position with Brennan’s of Houston.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

