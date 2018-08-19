The Galveston Historical Foundation is seeking applicants for its upcoming Paint Pals projects during the month of October.
Paint Pals also is soliciting volunteers. Community members and groups interested in volunteering are needed to help complete houses selected into the program.
“A simple coat of paint will help preserve a historic home,” said Laura Camayd, GHF’s architectural projects and historic properties manager. “The Paint Pals Program provides supplies and volunteer labor to qualifying low- to moderate-income elderly and/or disabled homeowners in Galveston. GHF coordinates with a contractor and local volunteer groups for the work at no cost to the homeowner.”
GHF’s Preservation and Conservation department, with support from the Moody Methodist Permanent Endowment Fund, offers homeowners a range of assistance options to help apply an exterior, protective coat of paint to selected applicants homes. The primary focus is to assist low-income homeowners improve their house by supplying them with everything needed for their paint project.
To qualify for Paint Pals, recipients must own and reside at the house. Full details and applications can be found at www.galvestonhistory.org/paintpals.
For more information on the Paint Pals program, contact Camayd at 409-765-3411 or laura.camayd@galvestonhistory.org.
+++
Applicant requirements
• Applicants cannot have received grant funds from GHF in the past 10 years.
• Applicants must provide proof of income for all persons of legal age (18-plus) who are employed and reside at the property.
• Applicant must provide proof of ownership with a homestead exemption.
• Applicant owns and 100 percent resides in the property at the address in question.
• Applicant has no present intention to sell house in the next three years
• Any physically able persons residing in my home will work alongside GHF volunteers
House requirements
• House must be located on Galveston Island and be at least 50 years old.
• House cannot have vinyl, tiling, or other materials covering the wood siding.
• House must be one floor in height. (Properties with a raised foundation can be inspected by GHF staff to determine eligibility.)
• GHF can repair rotted woodwork to the extant our project budget allows.
• Property must be in such condition that allows for the work to be completed (yard cleaning, trees, bushes, etc).
• There is no asbestos material on site whatsoever (siding, roofing, etc). We do not paint homes with asbestos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.