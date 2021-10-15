Left to right: Sisters Amber Richard Murphy and Shawna Erminger, co-owners of Butler’s Courtyard, hang out with their friend Joni Robertson, director of development and marketing with Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Texas, at the Taste of the Bay Octoberfest Beverages & Bites event hosted by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Left to right: Committee chairwoman Bridget Bear enjoys the party with Sarah Greer Osborne, director of communications and media relations for League City, and Jill Reason, executive director of the Bay Area Houston Ballet and Theatre, at the recent Taste of the Bay Octoberfest Beverages & Bites event hosted by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Winners of the live auction liquor cart, from left, Casie Clark, Paul Clark, Robert Palermo and Kim Saranto enjoy the spotlight at the recent Taste of the Bay Octoberfest Beverages & Bites event.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Marcellus and Sara Powell stop for a picture on the floor of the Taste of the Bay Octoberfest Beverages & Bites event held on Oct. 7.
The foodies came out in style Oct. 7 to wine, dine, taste and sample the mouth-watering array of delicious foods, wines, beverages and cakes served up by dozens of restaurants showing off their best menu items.
Approximately 300 residents and League City Regional Chamber of Commerce members came out to be seen and partake at the Taste of the Bay OctoberFest Beverages & Bites event hosted by the chamber.
