A 1999 University of North Texas graduate with a big, warm smile, fashionista Jen Pearson took the Big Apple by storm. By 2018, after 19 years in New York, she had a 3 1/2-year stint as a co-host on QVC under her stylish belt, as well as a cameo appearance in the 2002 Reese Witherspoon film “Sweet Home Alabama” and a demanding, high-profile management job on Madison Avenue.

When she traded it all in for a serene life on Galveston Island in 2018 with her beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Jackson, Pearson’s entrepreneurial spirit led her to start The Jen Pearson Marketing Company, which now represents many high-end clients throughout the Galveston and Houston areas.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

