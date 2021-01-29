Front row from left: Jen Pearson and her climbing buddies Peggy Zafarana and Jacqueline Sabella and, back row from left, Stefanie Genauer and John Crowser celebrate their trek to the Mount Everest Base Camp (elevation 17,598 feet) in 2013.
Jen Pearson’s latest adventure includes being appointed to the Galveston Ethics Commission.
CARLA PEOPLES
/For The Daily News
Jen Pearson brought home memories and mindfulness from her climb up Mount Everest in 2013.
COURTESY
A 1999 University of North Texas graduate with a big, warm smile, fashionista Jen Pearson took the Big Apple by storm. By 2018, after 19 years in New York, she had a 3 1/2-year stint as a co-host on QVC under her stylish belt, as well as a cameo appearance in the 2002 Reese Witherspoon film “Sweet Home Alabama” and a demanding, high-profile management job on Madison Avenue.
When she traded it all in for a serene life on Galveston Island in 2018 with her beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Jackson, Pearson’s entrepreneurial spirit led her to start The Jen Pearson Marketing Company, which now represents many high-end clients throughout the Galveston and Houston areas.
