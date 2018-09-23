This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Cosmo and Cyril.
Cosmo (A013866) is a domestic medium hair with a tabby and white coat. Cosmo is about 5 months old and a very handsome boy with a sweet expression and magnificent ears. His tail is fluffy, his ticked tabby markings are mingled gray and brown, and his coat is silky soft to the touch. Cosmo is a tiny bit shy with new people — show him a feather toy and you are his friend. Come meet playful, friendly, gorgeous Cosmo and fall in love.
Hello big world! My name is Cyril (A014687), but I am much more than that! I am a gentle soul that loves to cuddle. I have dreams that someday I will find a family of my very own — a family that enjoys cuddles and puppy kisses. This dream is what keeps my tail wagging every day.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Cosmo and Cyril are available for adoption Tuesday and Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N., in Texas City.
