Editor’s note: This is the inaugural installment of “Out and About” with Doreen Hughes, The Daily News’ new social scene correspondent. Hughes’ mission is to scour Galveston County for news and photos of social happenings of all manner. Give it a read and give her shout to be included.
The Astros guy is coming to town. Reid Ryan, Houston Astros president of business operations, will be in Texas City 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Doyle Convention Center. Reid will be the guest speaker of the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce business luncheon.
Jenny Senter, chamber president, had this to say about Ryan’s visit to the city: “Reid will share insight and information about the World Series-winning Astros, and I’m sure the championship spirit will be at an all-time peak on Wednesday. There are a tremendous amount of fans here, and this is their opportunity to get an up close and personal connection with the team.”
So who is Reid Ryan? For starters, he’s the son of the great pitcher, Nolan Ryan. Reid Ryan attended Alvin High School, then went on to Texas Christian University.
Some fun facts about Reid Ryan:
Favorite movie: “Caddyshack.” “It’s an American masterpiece,” he said.
Favorite food: Tex-Mex.
Planning to attend the luncheon? Wear your Astros gear and tell your friends to wear their favorite Astros outfit and decorate your table. Show your Astros team spirit. Be a part of this special event and welcome one of our hometown good guys.
Visit www.tclmchamber.com/page/event_business_luncheons for ticket information.
Here’s some tasty news for foodies. Texas Gourmet Market of League City held its first community outdoor market last Saturday. The idea behind the market is to help neighbors make connections.
Consumers meet the farmers face to face at such markets. We met several of the vendors, chatted about their products, how they’re grown or where it came from. It’s a unique opportunity to learn about the foods we feed our families. The vendors are knowledgeable and passionate about their products and they love chatting with visitors.
Carrie Brown, aka Friendswood Jelly Girl, makes delicious jellies from scratch, with some of the most unique flavors.
The Lemonade Bar, run by Oswald and Linda Griffin, offers freshly squeezed juices. Nando’s Honey, sells raw honey and products. You’ll find those products and more at the market on the last Saturday of the month, 1095 League City Parkway in League City. Want vendor information for Texas Gourmet Market? Call Ben Gross at 281-910-7286 or email: info@benstexasgourmetmarket.com.
