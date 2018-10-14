The Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Melinda and Avery.
Meet Melinda, a “teen mom,” who was found in a demolished house with several other mother cats and babies. Melinda is the last mama waiting to find her forever home. She is about 10 months old, and a little more petite than most other cats. She has white socks and short, neat hair with the gray tabby markings. Her affectionate nature and loving personality are her shining qualities. She’s one of the first to greet new cats that enter the community room. And she loves people too. Come by to check out this under-appreciated beauty.
Avery is our longest canine charge. We really don’t get how this sweet, sassy sausage hasn’t found her forever home. Avery was originally brought to us with her brother in early December because they had outgrown their owner’s space. Her brother was adopted, but she’s been waiting patiently since. She’s 1 1/2 years old, weighs about 60 pounds, and has a short golden coat and a huge smile. She loves helping us out at events, and has even attended training classes and excels at her basic commands. She loves to learn and has never met a stranger, be it a person or dog. She is house-trained and gets along with children.
October is National Adopt-A-Dog Month. From Monday through Saturday, all dogs that have been at the shelter for longer than 60 days (members of our Lonely Hearts Club) will have $20 adoptions.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
