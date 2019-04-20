At 87 years old, I still can’t swim, and I’m terrified of water of a depth anywhere near my height. Nevertheless, one of my favorite “staying alive” activities has been kayaking in Galveston Island State Park because the bayou and cove waters are so shallow and calm that if I should tip over, which I haven’t done in 15 years, all I have to do is stand up, walk the boat to shore and clamber in again. Besides, I always wear a life jacket. Yes, I’m old, so I still prefer life jackets to the pretentious sounding “personal flotation device.” But I digress.
Dana Cove wasn’t my favorite of the three paddling trails in Galveston Island State Park because it was so short, and it had the least variety of interesting places. However, kayak fishermen liked it because it’s Como Lake launch site led most directly to Dana Cove with its seagrass covered bottom and cordgrass lined shores that fed and sheltered little fishes until they could grow big enough to be legal catches for kayak and wade fishermen. However, my lack of enthusiasm for Dana Cove paddling trail waned more as, over the last few years, windblown water caused erosion of the sandy launch site forming a lengthy and deep trough that made launching a boat difficult if not downright dangerous. That’s when I decided that there were easier places to launch, and I suspect that a lot of fishermen did too.
Fishermen and I can now rejoice. We can launch our boats at the Como Lake launch site more easily and in perfect safety thanks to park staff that filled in the canyon and stabilized the ground and to an Eagle Scout project that built a wide long wooden walkover, which stretches from the parking area to the sandy, shallow gently sloped shoreline. It’s even wide enough that launching and departing boats can pass comfortably.
I probably will give Dana Cove paddling trail another go if only to have trod over the walkway and to see how much further the geotube breakwater has deteriorated, but I’ll probably have to wait until the spring morning low tides change to high tides. There are some really shallow places between Como Lake and Dana Cove, and I don’t want to get out of the boat to walk it home. However, I’m sure that you fishermen who had soured on the Como Lake launch site will enjoy the new walkover, and that you can find a high tide sometime during the longer days so that you can reclaim your favorite fishing spot and enjoy the newly established ease with which you can get launched.
I’ve done my duty by informing you of the tremendous launch site improvements, so now park staff and I invite you to come on down to enjoy the fruits of the labors of the park staff and the understandably proud Eagle Scout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.