“Country and eastern”:As bassist for the Lost Gonzo Band, Bob Livingston had a front-row seat to some of the zaniest hijinks of the progressive country era, as heard on classic albums like Jerry Jeff Walker’s “Viva Terlingua!” But Livingston, raised in Lubbock, was never one to be tied down, as demonstrated on the “country and Eastern” fusion of his Cowboys and Indians project and lived-in Southwestern flair of latter-day albums “Gypsy Alibi” and “Up the Flatland Stairs.” Friday night at the Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe. $20.

Metaphysical Menagerie

