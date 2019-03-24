The Friendswood Anima Control pet of the week is Jazz.
Jazz is a super sweet, attentive, mini-shepherd. If you’re looking for an active dog that weighs about 35 pounds, she’s your girl. She loves to run and play, but she also loves attention.
If you would like to meet Jazz, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Avenue or call 281-996-3390.
Her adoption fee is just $50 and includes a veterinarian exam, vaccines, heart worm testing, spay surgery, and a microchip — more than $350 in services.
