Pictured at the Night at the Museums event in Hitchcock on back row, from left, Ruby Wulf, Lee and Bobbie Sander, and Mayor Randy Stricklind Sr., and his wife, Patti. Front row seated is, Henry Wulf and Patti Hanssard.
The Hitchcock Heritage Society’s Night at the Museums was Oct. 3 in Hitchcock. Pictured from left, Cheryl Johnson, tax assessor for Galveston County; Bobbie Sander, Trudy Sander Trochesset and Cindy Hunter.
From left, Pam Schwertner and Sharon Flood Free are pictured preparing for the eighth annual Bra Dazzle breast cancer awareness event. This year’s event is set for Oct. 24 at Haak Vineyards & Winery in Santa Fe.
Galveston County Commissioner Joe Giusti, and Constable Jimmy Fullen stop for a picture at the eighth annual Bra Dazzle event. This year’s event is set for Oct. 24 at Haak Vineyards & Winery in Santa Fe.
Courtesy
Brittany Tatyrek, David Peterson, Joyce Kleimann and Kitty Vanskike stand for a group picture at the Night at the Museums event in Hitchcock.
Courtesy
Pictured enjoying festivities at the Hitchcock Heritage Society’s Night at the Museums event, from left, are Robert Bear, JoAnn Robinson, Julie Reitmeyer and Wayne Reitmeyer.
Courtesy
Courtesy
Courtesy
Gladys Haak, left, and her group of friends sit together for a picture at the eighth annual Bra Dazzle event. This year’s event is set for Oct. 24 at Haak Vineyards & Winery in Santa Fe.
Courtesy
Pictured at the eighth annual Bra Dazzle event, from left, Constable Jimmy Fullen, Renee Rockers and Gina Bouvier, president of Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce.
Courtesy
Courtesy
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset, and his wife, Brenda, are pictured supporting Team Michelle at the eighth annual Bra Dazzle event.
On the warm fall evening of Oct. 3, the heavy branches of the massive oak trees lining Barry Avenue in Hitchcock swayed overhead, casting shadows across the roadway. At the end of the street on the manicured grounds, stands The Hitchcock Heritage Society Museum, the former home of the late Genevieve Miller. It was built in 1904.
Across the street at 8013 Neville Ave., the restored “Cottage” sits majestically in its glory. Both buildings are within walking distance of the library, connected by the graceful and beautiful oak trees of the Gordon and Ursula Latimer Park. The picturesque scene takes you back to a time long, long ago in small-town America.
