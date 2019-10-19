On the warm fall evening of Oct. 3, the heavy branches of the massive oak trees lining Barry Avenue in Hitchcock swayed overhead, casting shadows across the roadway. At the end of the street on the manicured grounds, stands The Hitchcock Heritage Society Museum, the former home of the late Genevieve Miller. It was built in 1904.

Across the street at 8013 Neville Ave., the restored “Cottage” sits majestically in its glory. Both buildings are within walking distance of the library, connected by the graceful and beautiful oak trees of the Gordon and Ursula Latimer Park. The picturesque scene takes you back to a time long, long ago in small-town America.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription