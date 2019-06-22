The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Chloe.
Chloe is a sweet and playful girl who would make a great addition to a family or a companion for an individual.
If you would like to meet Chloe, stop by Friendswood Animal Control, 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
Her adoption fee is $50, and you’ll get about $350 in veterinarian services included.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.