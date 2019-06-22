The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Chloe.

Chloe is a sweet and playful girl who would make a great addition to a family or a companion for an individual.

If you would like to meet Chloe, stop by Friendswood Animal Control, 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.

Her adoption fee is $50, and you’ll get about $350 in veterinarian services included.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription