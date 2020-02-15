Rusty Plackemeier, Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle and Jenny Senter at the 51st annual Membership Meeting and Gala for the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 30. Doyle was honored with the chamber’s 2019 Citizen of the Year award for his service to the city.
Cora Nallie, Carrie Blount, Jamie Blount, Claude Crider, Brandy Savoy and Blake Cotter attend the 51st annual Membership Meeting and Gala for the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 30. The chamber named La Marque-based Land & Sea Services Small Business of the Year, with Claude Crider accepting the award on behalf of the company.
Carlos Mascorro, left, Galveston County Daily News Circulation Director Yvonne Mascorro, Sabrina Schwertner, Pam Schwertner, Regina Morris, Sherri Whitaker and Shane Day attend the 51st annual Membership Meeting and Gala for the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 30.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Judy Slocumb, Judge John Grady and his wife, Judge Patricia Grady, at the 51st annual Membership Meeting and Gala for the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 30.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Jennifer Bradley, David J. Norris, Leslie Karam and attorney and developer Jerome Karam attend the 51st Annual Membership Meeting and Gala for the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 30.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Leadership Mainland 2019 Class attend the 51st Annual Membership Meeting and Gala for the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce.
The Charles T. Doyle Convention Center in Texas City on Jan. 30 was the place to be seen as the community came together in a big way for the 51st annual Membership Meeting and Gala for the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce. The event honored the dedicated men and women who serve others by giving back to their chamber.
The evening began with a sponsor’s reception. The festive banquet room was decorated with beautiful, fresh-cut birds of paradise and bromeliads in bold colors complementing the Havana Nights theme. Many attendees were sporting their best tropical styles with the women in colorful outfits and the men wearing Tommy Bahama shirts and Panama-fedora style hats. Adding that special Havana Nights touch, Manny Lopez, owner of El Cubano Cigars in Texas City, and his helper were busy rolling cigars at the cigar table.
