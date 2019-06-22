Ah, that distinct crack of bat on ball, the diamond, players, umps, fans wearing their favorite player’s jerseys, the singing of our national anthem, the players, everyone at attention, peanuts, hot dogs, beer — it’s all about enjoying America’s pastime.
In his book “All Heart: The Baseball Life of Frank Torre,” Galveston author Cornelius Geary presents an insightful journey into the life of Milwaukee Braves first baseman Frank Torre, who won a World Series Ring in 1957, 39 years before his Hall of Fame brother, Joe Torre earned his.
Geary shares a compelling series of conversations with Frank Torre, and has produced a first-person account of a baseball life at the peak of one of the great franchises in baseball history, the Milwaukee Braves.
Close your eyes, hear the sounds and you can almost feel the moments when Frank clobbered two home runs in the 1957 World Series to help the Braves defeat the Yankees.
In the book, Frank Torre recounts the Braves’ glory years with game-by-game accounts of two World Series, tells about playing with Henry “Hank” Aaron, Ed Mathews, Warren Spahn, and against Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle and Frank Robinson, and many others. Frank Torre shares his heartbreak as the Braves’ dream ends as quickly as it began.
“My father was a one-of-a-kind personality who lived an extraordinary life,” said his son Frank Torre Jr., now a college baseball coach. “He was a very tough man, but in the end, would do anything for his family.”
Book readings and signings by Geary will be held starting 5 p.m. Tuesday at Mario’s Ristorante, 2202 61st St. in Galveston and starting 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, 9702 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
Sam Collins at The Bryan Museum
Thursday afternoon at the The Bryan Museum in Galveston was truly a walk back in time of Texas history. It was the setting where local historian Sam Collins shared the Historically Speaking Lecture Series, “Convict Leasing — Worse Than Slavery.”
As the audience entered the jammed-packed museum, 1315 21st St., you could sense something memorable was about to happen. Listening to Collin’s booming voice as he captured a time filled with painful, emotional and turbulence in Texas history was powerful.
Collins told the audience about descendants from those men, women and children who were sold into slave leasing — Wayne Hobgood, Floyd “Lanny” Martin, Michael Lewis, Beverly Bell Boyer, Vera Bell Gary (the family matriarch), Adrienne Bell, Charlesa Bell Gary and Ridawna Bell Sneed.
Yes, they were in attendance.
As the evening ended, most in the audience shook hands, hugged and embraced. It was a moment of redemptive joy.
