Bay Area Turning Point celebrated 31 years of service to the community with a spectacular gala, Vegas Nights, at South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center on Oct. 15.

The ballroom, decked out in purple lights, was transformed into a stunning Vegas casino hall with shining slot machines, craps, poker, blackjack and roulette gaming tables complete with dealers ready to play. The Vegas Nights gala kicked off with a VIP reception in the hotel penthouse for supporters and donors of the non-profit whose mission is to advocate for the end of domestic and sexual violence.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in The Weekend edition. Contact her at openforbusinessconsulting@gmail.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

