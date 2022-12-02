From left: Brenda Sykes, executive director of Bay Area Turning Point, with her team: Sybil Winters-Little, operation director and Wykesha Dixon, deputy director, at the Vegas Nights 31 annual gala held at South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center in League City.
From left: Supporters, donors and board members Darla McKitrick, Dane McKitrick, Lee Swindler, Sheri Swindler, Jim Overman and Diane Overman enjoy the Bay Area Turning Point Vegas Nights gala VIP meet and greet reception.
From left: Friends and supporters of Bay Area Turning Point Ivonne Khan of Luna’s Mexican Restaurant, Jane Sweeney and Jill Reason, executive director of Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre and Susan Hefner at the recent Vegas Nights 31 annual gala.
Friends top: Ana Gibson, Autumn Wynn Wenner and Kat Clemons, director of development at Bay Area Turning Point, enjoy the VIP meet-and-greet reception at the penthouse at South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center in League City.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Bay Area Turning Point celebrated 31 years of service to the community with a spectacular gala, Vegas Nights, at South Shore Harbour Resort & Conference Center on Oct. 15.
The ballroom, decked out in purple lights, was transformed into a stunning Vegas casino hall with shining slot machines, craps, poker, blackjack and roulette gaming tables complete with dealers ready to play. The Vegas Nights gala kicked off with a VIP reception in the hotel penthouse for supporters and donors of the non-profit whose mission is to advocate for the end of domestic and sexual violence.
Making the scene on the ballroom floor was Brenda Sykes, executive director, and her team: Sybil Winters-Little, operation director; Wykesha Kelley, deputy director, and Kat Clemons, development director. Team members mingled in the crowd and greeted guests. In her welcoming message, Sykes thanked the supporters for their unwavering efforts and generosity. She reminded the crowd how their support has significantly impacted many lives and the power to make a difference.
Diane Savage, a co-founder and former president/CEO of Bay Area Turning Point, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for her vision, support and friendship to many in the community. Jim Overman, board member and treasurer, received the Cornerstone honoree award for his exceptional service and commitment to the mission, among the many awards presented. A high-roller raffle, a silent auction with an array of fantastic items up for bid, and a steak dinner and tasty dessert catered by the hotel team, completed the evening celebration.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in The Weekend edition. Contact her at openforbusinessconsulting@gmail.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
