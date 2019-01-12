The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Macey.
Macey is a sweet kitten. She seems a little shy when you first meet her, but once you get to know her, you’ll see how sweet she is. She loves to be held and will stay in your arms for hours, as long as you keep petting her and scratching her ears. She also adores other cats and dogs too.
If you’d like to meet Macey, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call her foster mom for more information at 281-728-2248.
Macey’s adoption fee is just $25 and includes about $350 in veterinary services, including a vet exam, spay surgery, microchip, vaccines, and FIV/FELV testing.
