Erin Hogan, Katherine Hogan, Courtney Hailey and Paige Mlcak enjoy a baby shower for Hailey in preparation for the arrival of Barry Don Hailey III — named after his father, Barry “BD” Hailey Jr. and his grandfather.
Finn Mignerey sells TES Charger Cards benefitting the eighth grade trip with help from seventh grader Parker Koza. The Trinity Episcopal School kicked off its 66th year with a luau on the school grounds.
Amber Cuevas, mom-to-be Courtney Hailey and Jennifer Marullo enjoy an afternoon baby shower honoring Hailey of Tiki Island.
More than 40 guests spent the afternoon celebrating mom-to-be Courtney Hailey with games, gifts and grazing at a celestial themed gathering.
Erin Hogan, Katherine Hogan, Courtney Hailey and Paige Mlcak enjoy a baby shower for Hailey in preparation for the arrival of Barry Don Hailey III — named after his father, Barry “BD” Hailey Jr. and his grandfather.
Bill Kennard and the Rev. Susan J. Kennard of Trinity Episcopal Church, get in the luau spirit. Trinity Episcopal School kicked off its 66th year with a luau on the school grounds.
Hayley Hardscastle/For The Daily News
Finn Mignerey sells TES Charger Cards benefitting the eighth grade trip with help from seventh grader Parker Koza. The Trinity Episcopal School kicked off its 66th year with a luau on the school grounds.
photo by Hayley Hardcastle
Lower School students dressed festively and noshed on pineapple confections were prolific with sidewalk chalk.
Have you heard? Our island is hopping right now, especially with the start of a new school year and preparations for a new crew of BOIs.
It seems the changing of the leaves’ colors signals the arrival of autumn to much of the world. In Galveston, it’s not our palms or oleanders that shout the news, but our social calendars branching and blooming with every weekend, offering festivals, fundraisers and fetes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.