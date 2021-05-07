Quentin Severin, president/chief executive officer, tells the story of how the Bigass Crawfish Bash Foundation began:

Six years ago on New Year’s Eve, three lazy guys, standing over a fire drinking beer and talking. One guy said, “Let’s cook some crawfish.” The second guy said, “Well, I don’t want to cook any crawfish.” Then the last guy said, “Well, I don’t want to pay for it.”

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

