Bigass Crawfish Bash Foundation’s Rebecca Martinez and Quentin Severin, both in purple, along with La Marque Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Alex Getty, second from left, present a check to La Marque Mayor Keith Bell for the Kids Fish event at the recent Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.
From left, the Bigass Crawfish Bash Foundation team — Stephanie Severin, Jason Long and Quentin Severin — hang out with Out and About columnist Doreen Hughes, center, at the recent League City Regional Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.
Bigass Crawfish Bash Foundation’s Rebecca Martinez and Quentin Severin, both in purple, along with La Marque Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Alex Getty, second from left, present a check to La Marque Mayor Keith Bell for the Kids Fish event at the recent Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
From left, the Bigass Crawfish Bash Foundation team — Stephanie Severin, Jason Long and Quentin Severin — hang out with Out and About columnist Doreen Hughes, center, at the recent League City Regional Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.
Quentin Severin, president/chief executive officer, tells the story of how the Bigass Crawfish Bash Foundation began:
Six years ago on New Year’s Eve, three lazy guys, standing over a fire drinking beer and talking. One guy said, “Let’s cook some crawfish.” The second guy said, “Well, I don’t want to cook any crawfish.” Then the last guy said, “Well, I don’t want to pay for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.