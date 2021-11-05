The Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston, celebrated 37 years of its President’s Cup, its annual member-guest tournament, on Oct. 14-16. The weekend began with the action-packed calcutta, a spirited show of camaraderie where guests bid on the two-man teams, in hopes of picking the winner.

Led by club President Bob Senter and tournament chairman Thom Roller, the golfers teed off Friday morning with a shotgun start, followed by four pressure-packed competitions. Winners for each flight were Mike Bell and Tony Edmond; Brett Mayes and Taylor Rieck; Taylor Schwab and Tim Rozas; and Robert Kline and Tom Trial.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription