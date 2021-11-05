Thom Roller, left, and Bill Brossman, pictured here with their wives Denise Roller, center left, and Susan Brossman, teamed up to win the Legislator’s flight in the President’s Cup golf tournament hosted by the Galveston Country Club.
President’s Cup tournament Chairman Thom Roller, from left, Pat Hicks and Galveston Country Club President Bob Senter were all winners in the Galveston Country Club’s 37th annual President’s Cup golf tournament.
It was smiles galore when Susan Brossman, from left, Rachel O’Toole, Denise Roller, Helen Reddy and Kathy Rush met up at the luncheon for the spouses of Galveston Country Club members who were busy teeing off at the 37th annual President’s Cup golf tournament Oct. 14-16.
Thom Roller dances with his wife, Denise Roller, at the awards ceremony to close out the Galveston County Club President’s Cup golf tournament weekend. Thom Roller and his partner, Bill Brossman, won the Legislator’s flight during the tournament.
Amanda DeVries, left, Jenny Senter, Sally Kline, Dixie Messner and Christine Miles enjoy some time together during the lavish luncheon where the Galveston Country Club "golf wives" were treated to a peek at some of the season's must-have fashions.
The “golf wives” modeled clothes from Tina’s on The Strand during the Ladies Luncheon at Riondo’s Ristorante while their husbands putt(er)ed the day away on the golf course.
Brenda Nichols, left, and Jackie Fluke pal around at the luncheon held during the Galveston Country Club’s 37th annual President’s Cup golf tournament.
Kathy Rush, a member of the luncheon committee, dances with her husband, Richard Rush, at the closing gala and awards ceremony at the end of the Galveston County Club's President's Cup weekend.
Jenny Smith and Nicklas Smith take a break from the festivities during the Galveston Country Club's President's Cup weekend.
Cindy Smith, left, Brenda Hicks and Diane Hicks are stylin' at the ladies luncheon and fashions show at Riondo's Ristorante during President's Cup weekend.
Gary Ingersoll, left, Elizabeth Ingersoll, Karen Woolf and Jerry Woolf were part of the festivities during President's Cup weekend hosted by the Galveston Country Club.
President's Cup weekend party guests included Jim Griffeth, left, Linda Griffeth, Rosi Balfour and Richard Balfour.
The Galveston Country Club, 14228 Stewart Road in Galveston, celebrated 37 years of its President’s Cup, its annual member-guest tournament, on Oct. 14-16. The weekend began with the action-packed calcutta, a spirited show of camaraderie where guests bid on the two-man teams, in hopes of picking the winner.
Led by club President Bob Senter and tournament chairman Thom Roller, the golfers teed off Friday morning with a shotgun start, followed by four pressure-packed competitions. Winners for each flight were Mike Bell and Tony Edmond; Brett Mayes and Taylor Rieck; Taylor Schwab and Tim Rozas; and Robert Kline and Tom Trial.
