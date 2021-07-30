Shower guests, from left, Cruz Cortez, Ellen Sanderson, Carmen Melchior, Mary Settles, Rita Whiteman, Melinda Madden, Angela Sanderson, bride-to-be Brittany Salinas, Lisa Torres and Lori Cortez gather for a good time at Whiteman’s home in Bayou Vista.
Karla Angela, left, and Nicole Chavez, right, celebrate with bride-to-be Brittany Salinas.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Bride-to-be Brittany Salinas, second from left, is celebrated by shower guests Liz Murphy; her mother, Sallie Salinas; and Cathy Curran.
CARLA PEOPLES
/For The Daily News
Brittany Salinas, center, is joined at her shower at the beautiful Bayou Vista home of Rita Whiteman, far right, by, from left, Georgette Curran, Mary Ellis and Ellen Sanderson.
CARLA PEOPLES
/For The Daily News
Shower guests, from left, Cruz Cortez, Ellen Sanderson, Carmen Melchior, Mary Settles, Rita Whiteman, Melinda Madden, Angela Sanderson, bride-to-be Brittany Salinas, Lisa Torres and Lori Cortez gather for a good time at Whiteman’s home in Bayou Vista.
Congratulations and well wishes were the themes of the day July 25, when Rita Whiteman, Georgette Curran, Mary Settles and Ellen Sanderson hosted a delicious brunch and jubilant bridal shower for Brittany Salinas, future bride of Jack Curran — both island natives.
The shower was hosted at Whiteman’s beautiful Bayou Vista home. Salinas is a radiography technologist at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, and her betrothed is a teacher/coach at Parker Elementary School in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.