Congratulations and well wishes were the themes of the day July 25, when Rita Whiteman, Georgette Curran, Mary Settles and Ellen Sanderson hosted a delicious brunch and jubilant bridal shower for Brittany Salinas, future bride of Jack Curran — both island natives.

The shower was hosted at Whiteman’s beautiful Bayou Vista home. Salinas is a radiography technologist at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, and her betrothed is a teacher/coach at Parker Elementary School in Galveston.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

