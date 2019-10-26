Alicia Hernandez, left, Amanda Flannery, Jenna Simsen, executive director of the Dickinson Education Foundation; Vicki Mims (retired), past superintendent of Dickinson ISD; and Renee Casey at the All County Rotary Meeting on Oct. 16 in Dickinson.
Dewan Clayborn, president of the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce, is pictured with Tyra Hodge, who was the keynote speaker at Bay Area Turning Point’s 20th annual Holiday Market & Luncheon on Oct. 4 in League City.
Doing some serious shopping therapy at the annual holiday market and luncheon Ricki Bergeron, left, Lynne LaQue, Brenda Skykes, vice president and chief operations officer Bay Area Turning Point; Jeanette Ringer Faulkner and Tammy Gore.
Pictured are all the presidents of Galveston County rotary clubs at the All County Rotary Meeting on Oct. 16 in Dickinson.
Texas City Rotarians in attendance at the All County Rotary Meeting, from left, included Chris Delesandri, Lee Skipper, Kirk Broiles and Tommy Toups.
Other Rotarians in attendance at the All County Rotary Meeting, from left, were Ava Sloan, Dee Scott, retired trustee Clear Creek ISD board; Sue Smith Rightly and Julie Gallagher.
Vicki Stanfield, College of the Mainland; and Russell D. Grubbs stand for a quick picture at the All County Rotary Meeting on Oct. 16 in Dickinson.
Making the scene at Bay Area Turning Point’s 20th annual Holiday Market & Luncheon were Miriam Leal-Garcia, left, Dewan Clayborn, president League City Regional Chamber of Commerc; and Tomorrow Orsak.
Ashley Fry, left, Bridgette Hughes, Sybil Winters-Little and Sherilyn Oliver, past board member of Bay Area Turning Point; stand for a group picture at the annual holiday market and luncheon.
Jan Laman shows off her bags filled with goodies from Bay Area Turning Point’s 20th annual Holiday Market & Luncheon on Oct. 4 in League City.
Almost 20 years ago, the Rotary Club of Texas City planted a seed, which has now become an annual tradition called the All County Rotary Meeting.
The annual gathering of Rotarians from all of the rotary clubs in Galveston County coming together to meet, greet, connect, network and share in fellowship, which was held Oct. 16 at First United Methodist Church in Dickinson.
