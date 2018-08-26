This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Reilly and Ruto.
Handsome and witty and wise. Meet Reilly (A013726), who is a domestic short hair with a gray tabby coat and marvelous round eyes. Reilly is a big boy, friendly, laid back and about 4 1/2 years old. Reilly once had a family, but somehow got separated and hopes to find a new one soon. He is already neutered and has his bags packed. Reilly is excited about his Facebook debut and meeting new people. Come get acquainted this week.
Ruto (A014395) is a well-rounded dog with personality that is both affectionate and playful. She is also very obedient. She knows commands and is eager to demonstrate them. In her free time, she loves to play with tennis balls. Her eyes light up as soon as she spots one. Do you have room in your heart for Ruto? Stop by for a game of fetch at the ARC.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Reilly and Ruto are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.