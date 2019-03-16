The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Jethro.
Jethro is a pretty big cat, but he’s a gentle giant. He loves attention, but is also happy to just hang out with you and watch your favorite show on TV. If you’re looking for a playful companion or a family pet, Jethro is your guy.
Meet him at Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
Jethro’s $25 adoption fee includes neutering, vaccines, microchipping, and a free veterinarian exam.
