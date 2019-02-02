This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Peace and Opal.
Peace (A016680) is a sweet, social butterfly that loves everyone she meets. Peace not only has a beautiful personality, but is very eye catching with her appearance. She has shimmering blue eyes and white fur contrasted with her deep brown and caramel marbled coat. Can you come by to meet Peace this week?
Opal (A015823) is a domestic short hair with a blue-cream tabby coat. The soft shades of Opal’s coat and eyes give her a subtle beauty. She’s about 8 months old, sweet, and curious. She’s practicing her best “meows” and looking forward to visitors. Best of all would be finding a forever home of her own.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Peace and Opal are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center at 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City.
