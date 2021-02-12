From left: Whitney Martinez, Cathie Woitena, Robert Fee and Dan Garza were recognized for their contributions to the Friendswood Chamber of Commerce at the recent 57th annual gala at South Shore Harbour Resort.
The chamber ladies recognized for their work by the members of Friendswood Chamber of Commerce at the recent 57th annual gala held at South Shore Harbour Resort included, from left, Carol Ives Marcantel, Joanne Edge and Diane Hass.
From left: Yvonne Grayson, Michael McCue and Lori Lott attend the Friendswood Chamber of Commerce annual gala at South Shore Harbour Resort.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily news
Twin sisters Lanie Crowder and Leslie Nimmo show off their “under the sea” theme dresses at the Friendswood Chamber of Commerce annual gala at South Shore Harbour Resort.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Chamber Vice President Diane Hass and member Prindricka Black Cole enjoy the evening gala at the recent Friendswood Chamber of Commerce annual gala at South Shore Harbour Resort.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Friendswood Chamber of Commerce board member decoration committee chairperson Kristi Ramirez, left, and Brenda Weber make the scene at the recent 57th annual chamber gala.
South Shore Harbour Resort in League City was trending Feb. 6 for the 57th annual Friendswood Chamber of Commerce gala celebration. In keeping with the “Under the Sea” theme, the banquet hall entrance was decked out with giant seahorses behind a hanging waterfall backdrop with aqua balloons and decorative sea urchins at the base. The enchanting, colorful sea corals were the creative brainchild of Alec Ramirez, husband of Kristi Ramirez, who led the decorations committee. She had this to say: “My husband brought my idea to life.”
The evening kicked off with a social hour and welcome. The annual chamber event was the first of the 2021 social season, and chamber President Carol Ives Marcantel and her team of Diane Hass and Joanne Edge were on hand, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
