South Shore Harbour Resort in League City was trending Feb. 6 for the 57th annual Friendswood Chamber of Commerce gala celebration. In keeping with the “Under the Sea” theme, the banquet hall entrance was decked out with giant seahorses behind a hanging waterfall backdrop with aqua balloons and decorative sea urchins at the base. The enchanting, colorful sea corals were the creative brainchild of Alec Ramirez, husband of Kristi Ramirez, who led the decorations committee. She had this to say: “My husband brought my idea to life.”

The evening kicked off with a social hour and welcome. The annual chamber event was the first of the 2021 social season, and chamber President Carol Ives Marcantel and her team of Diane Hass and Joanne Edge were on hand, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

