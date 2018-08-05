The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Bob.
Bob had a rough start in life. He was found trapped in the steering column in a car. After several hours, the people who found him were able to free him. He was a bit banged up, but otherwise OK. At some point in his kittenhood, he lost most of his tail and is now a bobtail cat. Despite all his troubles, Bob is a friendly and outgoing kitten who loves to play and be held.
If you’d like to meet Bob, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., or call 281-996-3390 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.