In 1893, the American Christian Missionary Society sent Rev. J. W. Lowber to Galveston to establish Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). While there was already a small congregation on the island, members held services at private residences as the group lacked its own church building. Under Lowber’s direction, a brick church building was erected on the southwest corner of 20th Street and Avenue K in 1895.
Just five years later, the devastating hurricane of Sept. 8, 1900, partially destroyed Central Christian Church. Congregants worked diligently to repair and reopen the church, and the structure was razed along with other buildings in the neighborhood during the early 1900s. In 1916, Central Christian relocated to a larger, two-story building at the corner of 22nd Street and Avenue I. However, noise from the streetcar line and interurban train disrupted church services and activities, and leaders at Central Christian again began looking for a property to better meet the needs of the congregation.
