The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Waffles.
Waffles is a female, domestic short hair. She’s an older kitten, which means she’s out of the messy stage but is still super playful and energetic. She loves to cuddle and would make a great addition to a home with other pets or children.
If you’re interested in adopting Waffles, come by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. For more information, call 281-996-3390. Her adoption fee is just $25 and includes a veterinary exam, vaccines, spaying, and a microchip.
