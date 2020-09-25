Left to right: Honor guard Officers Daniel O’Neal, Edward Denzler, Jose Ortega and Brendon Montz present the colors at the 2020 Patriot Awards, hosted by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce at Hometown Heroes Park on Sept. 16.
Left to right: Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset, Galveston County Sheriff’s Officer James “Zach” Holley, League City Mayor Pat Hallisey and Dewan Clayborn, president & CEO of the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce are seen at the chamber’s Patriot Awards luncheon on Sept. 16.
Left to right: League City Police Chief Gary Ratliff; League City Det. Angie Strachan; League City Mayor Pat Hallisey; and Dewan Clayborn, president & CEO of the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce pose for a photo at the chamber’s 2020 Patriot Awards luncheon at Hometown Heroes Park on Sept. 16.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For the Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
The 2020 Patriot Award honorees gather for a photo at the recent luncheon held at Hometown Heroes Park. Mayor Pat Hallisey, center, emceed the event.
The League City Regional Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 16 hosted its first in-person community event since social distancing began because of the COVID-19 pandemic — the 2020 Patriot Awards luncheon.
With an emphasis and focus on continuing this tradition, the annual event was a testament to the resiliency of people, of community coming together, gathered in small groups inside the banquet hall at Hometown Heroes Park to honor those who serve on the front lines.
